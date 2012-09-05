The Shortlist for Sept. 5

Britney Spears: How I Ignore 'the Nonsense'

With a lucrative "X Factor" gig underway, a sparkling ring on her finger and a grown-up and glamorous new look, its safe to say that Britney Spears' life on track and moving full steam ahead. The blond bombshell covers Elle's October issue, where she opens up about how she handles being in the spotlight without letting the pressure get her down.

"I guess I've been under the microscope so long that I don't even pay attention to the nonsense anymore. I gave up getting upset about things people make up about me a long time ago," she says. When it comes to style, the 30-year-old has a similar sense of balance. "I'm really just a tomboy at heart," she admits. "So it's really hard for me to be like Kim Kardashian and be makeup-and hair-ready every time I go out of my house. I'm not a believer in that, you know? On the other hand, when you do wear those sweats, you're like, 'Oh God, I should step it up a notch." Mission accomplished. (Elle)

