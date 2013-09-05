The Shortlist for Sept. 5

emma watson gq woman of the year

Emma Watson is sophisticated and graceful in her GQ Woman of the Year cover spread

She's come a long way from Hermione. On Tuesday at the Royal Opera House in London, Tom Hiddleston presented Emma Watson with the Woman of the Year Award at GQ's annual awards ceremony. For the event, she chose a black and white Balenciaga pants ensemble with a tummy-revealing top that soared above her shoulders. The 23-year-old actress is seen in basic black once more in the photo shoot for her October 2013 GQ UK spread, although this time, the menswear references have been replaced with simple feminine elegance. A black dress with a low back and sheer fabric adorns Emma on the cover; inside, she wears a billowy, black, strapless Boss gown with rib cage cut outs for some shots, later switching to a black and white robe-meets-blazer piece by Vionnet.

In the accompanying interview, the Ivy Leaguer admits that sometimes her active gray matter overwhelms her. "I meditate to stop the noise," she reveals.

"I'm in my head a lot. I needed to slow down my thought process so everything gets quieter."