The Shortlist for Sept. 7

Kristen Stewart Holds Her Own at First Post-Scandal Red Carpet

If Kristen Stewart was tense Thursday night, she did a great job of hiding it. In her first public appearance since admitting that she cheated on longtime boyfriend Robert Pattinson with director Rupert Sanders, K.Stew walked the red carpet in Toronto, promoting her new flick, "On the Road" at the Toronto Film Festival. Fans flanked the flashbulbs, holding up signs to show that they hadn't lost faith. "Talent, Beauty, Strength and Courage -- We stand by Kristen always," one said. "We are always with you Kristen Stewart," read another. The Toronto Sun reported that a naysayer hollered, "Kristen, you little bitch," as the 22-year-old actress smiled for cameras in a flowery Zuhair Murad dress. But hey -- at least nobody was rocking a Will Ferrell-inspired "trampire" shirt. (Us)