The Shortlist for Sept. 8

Maybe it was the multi-year modeling contract she recently signed, or maybe the pressure's just too much when your sister's in and out of rehab and jail, your dad's on "Celebrity Rehab," and your mom is trying to make a movie starring your brother as a junkie. Either way, Lindsay Lohan's 17-year-old sister, Ali, has become downright gaunt. After she was photographed in Beverly Hills this week, Us and other tabs wondered if Ali had undergone plastic surgery to make her cheekbones and chin so much more prominent. But we think there's a high probability that those newly scrawny limbs, utter lack of curves and emaciated facial bone structure are related to a lack of food. Ugh -- just in time for Fashion Week. (DailyMail)