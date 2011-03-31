Twitter Hoaxes

By Rebecca Silverstein

Since its inception five years ago, Twitter has made playing practical jokes on people much easier. With a few well-placed tweets, you can have the Internet abuzz with whatever topic you choose. So because it's April Fools' Day, the most mischievous day of the year, we've rounded up some of the best hoaxes to grace Twitter. Keep clicking for the craftiest celeb death hoaxes, pregnancy scares and more.

Selena Gomez is pregnant

Is Selena Gomez the new Jamie Lynn Spears? In real life, no. According to Twitter, yes. After she and Justin Bieber were spotted kissing on a Caribbean vacation just before New Year's, a Twitter rumor started that her next role would be as teen mom. They even credited TMZ with the news, even though no such story exists on the site. This is the second time Selena's been subject to an online pregnancy rumor. The first was in 2008 when she was dating Nick Jonas. Someone out there must really want Selena preggers.

