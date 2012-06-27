Twitterview: James Maslow

James Maslow Big Time Rush

By Rebecca Silverstein

With the third season of their eponymous show currently airing on Nickelodeon and a summer tour about to kick off, Big Time Rush is in a pretty sweet spot. Perfect time to Twit-chat with the band's resident floppy-haired cutie, James Maslow! Keep clicking as James chats about life on the road, battling with One Direction and more. And when you're done, don't forget to follow @WonderwallMSN and @JamesMaslow on Twitter!

@WonderwallMSN: Ready to start this #twitterview?

@jamesmaslow: Let's do this!

BING: Watch BTR's music videos