Twitterview: Joey McIntyre

By Rebecca Silverstein

Most lounge singers aspire to sell out stadiums around the world, but Joey McIntyre is working in reverse. The New Kids on the Block stud, who's been in the spotlight since he was 13, will be performing intimate shows at the Lounge at the Palms Las Vegas every Saturday night in February with pal Emanuel Kiriakou. But Joey isn't straying too far from the packed arenas; this summer he'll be back with NKOTB as they team up with the Backstreet Boys for the much-anticipated NKOTBSB tour. Read on for details on all things Joey, and when you're done, make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @JoeyMcIntyre on Twitter.

@WonderwallMSN: Ready for our #twitterview? :)

@JoeyMcIntyre: ok- How do I answer these questions? I hate the new Twitter (thats not really new anymore) Cant just see my followers- Quick to the iPhone!

