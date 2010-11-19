Twitterview: Kandi Burruss

By Rebecca Silverstein

Most people use reality TV as a springboard to get famous. Not Kandi Burruss! Before she was on "Real Housewives of Atlanta," she was in the platinum-selling girl group Xscape and won a Grammy for cowriting "No Scrubs" for TLC. And while she's penned tracks for everyone from Pink to Mariah Carey, right now, Kandi's focusing on her own music; more specifically, her new album, "Kandi Koated," which hits stores Dec. 14. Kandi's currently on her Back to Me Tour, but we snagged some time with her on Twitter. Keep clicking for the dish on her album, working with Kim Zolciak and more.

@WonderwallMSN: You ready to start this Twitterview?

@KANDI: Yes!

