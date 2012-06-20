Twitterview: Maroon 5

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's been 10 years since Maroon 5 stepped onto the scene and became one of the hottest rock groups on the planet. And on June 26, they'll give us another reason why they've retained their spot at the top: They're releasing their fourth studio album, "Overexposed." It's a pretty fitting name for a band fronted by Adam Levine, who's been everywhere since he started his gig on "The Voice." We snagged time with Adam and lead guitarist James Valentine to Twit-chat about fame, calling their moms and more. And when you're done, make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN, @maroon5, @adamlevine and @jamesbvalentine on Twitter.

@WonderwallMSN: Hey! You guys ready to start this #Twitterview?

@adamlevine: Ready!