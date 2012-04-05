Twitterview: Roshon Fegan

By Rebecca Silverstein

Are you watching "Dancing With the Stars" this season? If you're not, then you should be -- if only to see "Shake It Up" star Roshon Fegan boogie down with his partner, Chelsie Hightower. Britney Spears and her fiance, Jason Trawick, are fans of this adorable triple threat, and so are we!

@WonderwallMSN: You ready to start this #Twitterview?

@ROSHON: YUP !!! I'm ready to go :)