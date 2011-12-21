Twitterview: Steve Jones

Steve Jones

By Rebecca Silverstein

If you're a fan of "The X Factor," then you're probably waiting with baited breath to know who will be crowned this season's winner. On top of that, rumors are swirling that host Steve Jones might not be returning for Season 2. Read our Twitterview with the gorgeous Brit for the inside scoop, and when you're done, make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @SteveJones on Twitter. And don't forget to watch the season finale of "The X Factor," airing Wednesday and Thursday at 8/7C on Fox.

@WonderwallMSN: You ready to start this #twitterview?

@SteveJones: Steve Jones checking....so sorry I am late...its been a little manic:)

RELATED: See the year's sexiest celebs in swimwear