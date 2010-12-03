Twitterview: The Hasselhoffs

By Rebecca Silverstein

You've seen him run in slow motion down the beach; you've seen him fight crime with a talking car. But on the A&E reality show "The Hasselhoffs," you'll see a side of deliciously hammy David Hasselhoff you never knew existed: the super-sweet single father. Premiering this Sunday at 10/9 CT, the series follows The Hoff as he plays stage dad to his two young-adult daughters, Hayley and Taylor-Ann, while working on his own career. We snagged some time with all three Hasselhoffs during their whirlwind promo tour to chat about the show and get some dirt on The Hoff from the two people who know him best. (Don't forget to follow @WonderwallMSN, @DavidHasselhoff, @HHASSELHOFF and @TayHoff on Twitter!)

@WonderwallMSN: You ready for our Twitterview? :)

@tayhoff: hey were ready:)