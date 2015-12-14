Victoria Beckham posts embarrassing photo with her son Brooklyn
Awww!
Victoria Beckham loves her son Brooklyn Beckham so much.
The mother of four posted a photo giving her oldest child a kiss on the cheek.
She captioned the photo: "Never too old for a kiss from mum X #embarrassingmummoment X vb 🙏🏼💜💫 @brooklynbeckham."
However, it doesn't seem like 16-year-old Brookyln was all that embarrassed.
Turns out he also posted the photo and captioned it, "Luv ya."
How cute is this mother-son duo?
