Wally Awards: Golden Globes Edition

By Drew Mackie

Stars showed up. Some of them took home little trophies. Some said funny things. Some even said these funny things on purpose. In the wake of the 2011 Golden Globes, we thought we'd toss out our own awards. They're less prestigious than the actual Globes but only slightly so! Check them out.

The "You Like Me! You Really Like Me!" Award

If "Glee" standout Chris Colfer hadn't already stolen your heart, he must have with his genuinely shocked reaction to his win in the Best Supporting Actor category. If that surprised look was a put-on, then he truly deserved the award. Good for you, kiddo.

