WATN: Supermodels of the '60s and '70s

By Molly McGonigle and Lisa Ingrassia

Their beautiful faces were plastered on billboards and magazines in the '60s and '70s, but have you ever wondered what they are up to now? In honor of the return of "America's Next Top Model" on Sept. 14, click through to see what supermodels like Twiggy, Beverly Johnson and Cheryl Tiegs are up to -- and how they look -- more than 30 years after launching their careers.

Iman

This Somali stunner served as a muse for designers like Halston, Gianni Versace and Yves Saint-Laurent when she arrived on the scene in 1975, and hasn't stopped working since. Now married to David Bowie, she owns Iman Cosmetics, and her clothing line Global Chic is amongst HSN's most profitable brands.

