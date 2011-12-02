Wax Figures: Realistic or Really Off?

By Rebecca Silverstein

You know you've made it as a star when you've got your own wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Unfortunately, some of these dummies miss their mark big time. Would you be fooled into thinking these likenesses were the real thing? Check out these life-sized replicas of Gwen Stefani, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and more celebs, and decide whether they're realistic or really off.

Gwen Stefani's waxwork, with costuming modeled after her look from No Doubt's most recent tour, is "Hella Good," don't you think?