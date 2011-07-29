Courteney Cox Spills Beauty Secrets Online and July's Other Webbiest Stars

By Drew Mackie

Congrats, celebs! We watch you on all manner of screens all day. But could you be doing more on our computer monitors? July's roundup of the Web-savviest celebs around prove that, yes, you probably could.

Candidate No. 1: Courteney Cox

Who doesn't want to look like a movie star? OK, some people maybe don't, but the prospect of picking up on movie star beauty tips seems like a surefire way to find an audience. The nice thing about Cox's new beauty blog on XOJane.com is that her tips aren't all "spend $2,000 on a manicure" and "mortgage your home for an eyeball polish." She gives actual tips, like "the $9 drugstore beauty item I buy every 28 days."