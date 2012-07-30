Salma is Webby Pretty, Plus More of July's Web Sensations

By Rebecca Silverstein

We're officially more than halfway into 2012, and the competition for the most Web-sensational celeb is getting fierce! From starting social networks to starring on Web series, stars have been tearing it up online this month. But whose efforts have been the most impressive? Keep clicking to see our top 10 picks.

Candidate No. 1: Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek always looks ravishing on the red carpet. Now you can learn how she does it -- well, at least how she does her makeup. To help promote her new Nuance cosmetics line for CVS, the Latina bombshell has filmed a series of videos about her beauty secrets. From chatting about her bedtime beauty routine to showing off how to do a smoky eye, Salma gives away her best beauty tricks. Best of all, she demonstrates how to do them!

RELATED: Celebs Who've Aged Gracefully