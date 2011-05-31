Heidi Klum's the New Gwyneth & More of May's Webbiest Celebs

By Rebecca Silverstein

For celebrities, attention is like air -- they need it to survive. But while winning the weekend box office, hosting "SNL" or snagging the cover of Vogue are all great publicity coups, the best way to get the public's attention is via the internet. See which stars had the Web buzzing the most this May.

Candidate No. 1: Heidi Klum

Heidi is the new Gwyneth! This month, the supermodel launched a self-titled lifestyle website that features tips on everything from fashion and beauty to parenting and relationships. The site, which is a content partnership with AOL, keeps things lighthearted and real, with daily outfit photos (without makeup!), fun how-to videos and more. With content like that, we hope Heidi won't be saying auf Wiedersehen to this project anytime soon!

