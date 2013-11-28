What stars should be thankful for

justin bieber

By Michael Mullen

We all know what Thanksgiving means: too much food, too much family, and occasionally taking stock of all the things we're thankful for. But we here at Wonderwall got to thinking about our celebrity overlords. Do they ever take time out from the parties, the premieres, and the awards ceremonies to count their blessings? If not, we're here to help! Behold, just a few reasons that our favorite stars should be thankful.

Justin Bieber

The Biebs has had a bit of a tough year -- most recently, he barely made it out of South America alive (hit by a bottle onstage, food poisoning, an alleged graffiti incident, and tons of other stuff). In the U.S., he drove like an menace, relieved himself in a bucket, and even insulted Bill Clinton. The Biebs should be thankful, first of all, that he's still in one piece, and second of all, that there's no law against being a complete tool. Though maybe there should be ...