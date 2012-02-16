Friends Remember Whitney Houston

By Drew Mackie

Whitney Houston will be laid to rest in her hometown of Newark, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012, giving closure to family and friends of the music icon. The invitation-only event, which will be televised, will reportedly feature many testimonials to Houston's greatness -- including tributes from Kevin Costner, Clive Davis, Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder. But many of her famous friends have already shared their recollections of how the woman known as "The Voice" changed their lives. Click though read shared remembrances from Elton John, Janet Jackson and more of Whitney's famous friends.