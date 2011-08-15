Candy, Curves and More Celeb Chatter

By Molly McGonigle

Since celebs are often out promoting their latest movie or product, there are lots of opportunities for them to say strange things. Click through to see if you know who has a sweet tooth, who is in love with Gypsies, and who relied on soymilk to get curvy for a role.

"I often feel like my shoes are the only part of me that know what I'm doing all the time, because they're always with me."