Who Said It? for Oct. 17

gyllenhaal gosling

By Drew Mackie

You can expect that celebs will say certain things -- "It's an honor just to be nominated," for example, or "Gee, Ryan Seacrest, it's been great talking to you." But sometimes stars will surprise you with the stories that come out of their mouths. Can you guess which celeb gave which notable quote?

For example, was it Jake Gyllenhaal or Ryan Gosling who had the especially adventurous childhood?

"I really thought I was Rambo. I took all the knives out of my mother's drawer, put them in my Fisher-Price magic kit and took them to school. I threw them at the kids at recess. I didn't hit anybody, thank God."