Who Said It? Stupid Star Statements
By Rebecca Silverstein
We all say dumb things from time to time. But unlike us plebeians, whose stupid statements get buried in our anonymity, celebs' most ridiculous and embarrassing quotes are often printed in magazines and put online. (Sorry, guys.) Click through and see if you can guess which stars actually said these absurdities.
"I'd rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a tin."
By Rebecca Silverstein
We all say dumb things from time to time. But unlike us plebeians, whose stupid statements get buried in our anonymity, celebs' most ridiculous and embarrassing quotes are often printed in magazines and put online. (Sorry, guys.) Click through and see if you can guess which stars actually said these absurdities.
"I'd rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a tin."