Who Should Sofia Vergara Date?

By Rebecca Silverstein

We're pretty sure it won't be hard for Sofia Vergara to find a new boyfriend, now that she's reportedly split from longtime beau Nick Loeb. But just in case she needs some help sorting through her suitors, we've lined up some of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors for her. Click through to see who we think Sofia should date, and vote for your favorites.

50 Cent

50 and Sofia have known each other for years. They even presented the Artista del Año award together at the Los Premios MTV ceremony in 2009 and got very flirtatious doing it. Do you think they'd be cute together?