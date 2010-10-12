.

Who's the Next Celeb Divorce?

Bauer-Griffin 1 / 8

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's been a rough week for celeb marriages. Think the love massacring is over? We can only hope, but then again, it's only Tuesday. Who will follow in Courteney Cox and David Arquette's (and Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman's ... and Laura Dern and Ben Harper's) unenviable footsteps? We've got the odds stacked.

RELATED VIDEO: See Christina strut her stuff in 'Burlesque'

Up NextWelcome to the weekend
Bauer-Griffin 1 / 8

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's been a rough week for celeb marriages. Think the love massacring is over? We can only hope, but then again, it's only Tuesday. Who will follow in Courteney Cox and David Arquette's (and Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman's ... and Laura Dern and Ben Harper's) unenviable footsteps? We've got the odds stacked.

RELATED VIDEO: See Christina strut her stuff in 'Burlesque'

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries