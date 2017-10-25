Why George Clooney isn't getting twins advice from Matt Damon, plus more news

Matt Damon won't advise George Clooney when it comes to his twins

Speaking of the "bro code" ... New dad George Clooney and father of four Matt Damon have been pals for years, so when Matt stopped by "Ellen" this week, the show host couldn't resist asking how his buddy -- and "Suburbicon" director -- was handling his new life with 4-month-olds Alexander and Ella. "It took him until his 50's but I think he grew up finally. He's loving it, he's great and he's a lot calmer than I thought he would be with twins," Matt said (via JustJared). "He did confide in me that they went onto solid foods last week and so he's trying to get off of diaper duty now. That's a whole other level. He was like 'diapers are easy,' and I was like, 'wait for it.'" Not that Matt bothered trying to tell George what to do when faced with such situations, given that Matt's girls are all different ages. "People ask if I give him advice and I'm like, 'no'," Matt deadpanned. "... Two babies at once, that's horrific.'"

