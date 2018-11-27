The wildest celeb money moments of 2018

Celebrities are not like us. And this is never more evident than in their spending habits and earning hauls. As 2018 comes to a close, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the craziest money moments celebrities experienced this year -- from the highest highs (those "The Big Bang Theory" paychecks) to the lowest lows (bankruptcy!). To kick off the list, let's take a look at Kylie Jenner's fantastic 2018. In February, she welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, with rapper Travis Scott. In July, she was honored with a Forbes magazine cover detailing how she's built a $900 million beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, in less than three years -- and how she's on track to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. To treat herself and provide for her little family, Kylie and Travis purchased a $13.45 million mansion in Beverly Hills. The estate features a master bedroom bigger than many people's houses (2,300 square feet!). The 21 year old's fifth home also, naturally, boasts a gym and a massage room. Keep reading for more...

