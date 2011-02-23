Willow Smith's Guide to Hosting a Party

By Drew Mackie

So what if she's only 10? Willow Smith is accomplishing more than people twice and even thrice her age. So it stands to reason, then, that she'd also be able to school the public in the proper etiquette for a party host. Watch Lil' Smith show you how it's done.

Rule one: Always match your eyeliner to your neon, junior miss-sized tracksuit. Yes, it's generally true that you should be wearing as many colors as possible at all times, but a party hostess has to sacrifice for the betterment of her guests, yo.