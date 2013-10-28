Winona Ryder, Lindsay Lohan and more stars with sticky fingers

winona ryder shoplift

By Jessica Wedemeyer

We've all heard it before: Money can't buy happiness. Apparently that adage applies to some of our favorite stars as well. In spite of their massive paydays, Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Kristin Cavallari and more resorted to stealing to get their kicks. In honor of the once infamous shoplifter, Winona Ryder's, 42nd birthday on Oct. 29, we're taking a look back at stars with sticky fingers. Keep reading to see how they got caught ...

Winona Ryder

In December 2001, Winona was busted for grand theft after employees spotted the Oscar nominee stuffing nearly $6,000 worth of clothes and accessories in her bag at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, Calif. The '90s "it" girl was convicted of two felony counts: grand theft and vandalism, and ordered to perform 480 hours of community service. She was also sentenced to three years' probation and fined more than $16,000. "I didn't have this tremendous sense of guilt [about shoplifting] because I hadn't hurt anyone," she told Vogue years after the embarrassing ordeal.