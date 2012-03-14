Worst Celebrity Drivers

From The Daily Beast

Lindsay Lohan's alleged hit-and-run

Lindsay Lohan

Yikes, was Lindsay Lohan's "Saturday Night Live" comeback episode all in vain? TMZ is reporting that Lohan was in a minor car accident just after midnight on Wednesday -- and the actress reportedly fled the scene after grazing a pedestrian. TMZ's sources say Lohan had gone to the Hookah Lounge just after midnight on Wednesday but was blocked by paparazzi and bystanders. She was reportedly attempting a three-point turn when she allegedly grazed the knee and car of the 26-year-old manager of the Hookah Lounge. He reportedly did not recognize Lohan and refused medical attention, but a short time later, he said he was injured. Police said they will open an investigation if a report is filed.