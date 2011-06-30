Worst Celebrity Hotel Guests

Reporting by The Daily Beast

Karen Gillian

Karen Gillan plays "Doctor Who"'s sweet and loyal Amy Pond on the 11th incarnation of BBC's series, the world's longest-running science-fiction show.

During a promotional trip for the series in New York, the cast and crew reportedly had one epic party. On Tuesday, a guest of the Ace Hotel in New York said he found 23-year-old Gillan naked, "zonked out," trying to wrap two towels around her and knocking on his door. Thankfully, hotel security soon showed up and took her back to her own room. If only she could time-travel her way out of this situation.