BING: Celebrity splits of 2013

By Stacie Anthony and Molly McGonigle

Breaking up is hard to do. Especially for celebs, whose romances are closely followed from the second they step out with someone new. As heartbreaking as it is when stars split up, we're revisiting the most surprising celebrity splits of 2013.

Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough

When Ryan and Julianne stepped out at the 2013 Golden Globes looking like an archetypal topping on a wedding cake, we'd thought they would say "I do," but they ended up saying "buh-bye" to each other just a few months later.

