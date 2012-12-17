Countdown: Best Bodies of 2012

By Stacie Anthony

Have you made a New Year's resolution yet? Well, we're guessing after you scroll through Wonderwall's Best Bodies of 2012, you may want to renew your gym membership -- just like we did! Whether or not you needed some inspiration to help shed those holiday pounds, we're inviting you to click through and see how your favorite stars rank on our best body countdown this year.

No. 20: Jessica Biel

Starting off our countdown is ... Mrs. Timberlake, whose athletically sculpted body must've been just one of the many reasons why JT decided to make it official. Doncha think?