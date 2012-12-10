Year in Review: Top wardrobe malfunctions of 2012

By Kat Giantis

Further evidence that celebrities are just like us: They, too, suffer embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions in public places. Case in point: Katy Perry, who got unintentionally cheeky back in August when the bottom half of her black-and-white bikini headed south after she hit the waves at a water park.

To her credit, the popster laughed off the fact that her posterior had been documented for posterity, and even used the fanny faux pas to try to score additional visits to the park. "Let's be fair," she tweeted. "I really think I deserve a season pass for that ass."

