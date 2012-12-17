Year in Review: Web Sensation 2012

By Wonderwall Editors

With every passing year, the World Wide Web seems to grow wider and wider, giving stars ever more opportunities to promote themselves online. And in 2012, that was definitely the case. From creating social networks to hosting web chats to starring in funny videos, celebs reached out to their fans in countless ways this year. Find out which stars were 2012's biggest Web Sensations!

Justin Bieber

Justin has had a lot of social media-related firsts since rising to fame. Well, here's another notch JB can carve into his laptop: In March, the singer has become the first Instagram user to reach a million followers. Then, in June, he became the first artist to become Vevo Certified, meaning that after his "Baby" music video hit 100 million views, it got a badge and he received a spotlight on Vevo, which included special content for fans.

Later in the year, the Biebs claimed someone swiped his laptop, which contained private information, and rumors that there was a sex tape of the pop star went viral. Alas, it was all a scheme to market his "stolen footage"-themed music video for "Beauty and a Beat," which went on to set the record for the most views on Vevo during its first 24 hours online with 10.6 million views.

Justin's putting money where his mouse is too. In July, he signed on to invest in iPhone and iPad recommendations app Stamped, which helps you keep track of and share favorite restaurants, books, music, movies and apps. Stamped also lets you see what A-list tastemakers recommend. Would you give this app your stamp of approval?