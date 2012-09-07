Young Celeb Grandparents
Vicki Gunvalson grandmother
By Rebecca Silverstein with Jessica Wedemeyer
In Hollywood, celebs sometimes wait to become parents until they're well into their 40s. But there's another trend going on: Stars are becoming grandparents in their 30s! Yeah, you read that right. So you'd better rethink your idea of bridge-playing, fake-teeth-wearing, mothball-smelling nanas and pop-pops. Keep clicking to see Hollywood's youngest grandparents.
RELATED: Celebrities' best excuses for getting plastic surgery
Vicki Gunvalson
Grandmother at: 50
The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star became a grandmother on Sept. 28, 2012, when her daughter, Briana, welcomed baby boy Troy William Culberson. "I think what's great about being a grandmother is I don't have to do any of the responsibilities!" Vicki joked on the reality-TV show.
Vicki Gunvalson grandmother
By Rebecca Silverstein with Jessica Wedemeyer
In Hollywood, celebs sometimes wait to become parents until they're well into their 40s. But there's another trend going on: Stars are becoming grandparents in their 30s! Yeah, you read that right. So you'd better rethink your idea of bridge-playing, fake-teeth-wearing, mothball-smelling nanas and pop-pops. Keep clicking to see Hollywood's youngest grandparents.
RELATED: Celebrities' best excuses for getting plastic surgery
Vicki Gunvalson
Grandmother at: 50
The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star became a grandmother on Sept. 28, 2012, when her daughter, Briana, welcomed baby boy Troy William Culberson. "I think what's great about being a grandmother is I don't have to do any of the responsibilities!" Vicki joked on the reality-TV show.