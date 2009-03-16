Entertainment Tonight.

Danny Masterson, best known for his role as Steven Hyde on Fox's "That '70s Show," is tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fellow costar.

Danny, 33, proposed to actress Bijou Phillips, 28, on Saturday, People magazine reports.

The two started dating over three years ago and have costarred in several films including 'Wake,' 'Made for Each Other' and 'The Bridge to Nowhere.'

People reports Danny is currently a traveling deejay under the name DJ Momjeans.