NEW YORK (AP) -- Don Hewitt, the legendary mastermind of CBS News' "60 Minutes," is battling pancreatic cancer.

"60 Minutes" spokesman Kevin Tedesco says the 86-year-old Hewitt has been diagnosed with a small, contained tumor. Doctors will evaluate the cancer to determine a course of treatment.

Hewitt was already a veteran CBS Newsman in 1968 when he created "60 Minutes," pioneering the TV newsmagazine format. He served as executive producer of the program until his retirement in 2004.