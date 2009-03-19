'60 Minutes' creator Hewitt diagnosed with cancer
NEW YORK (AP) -- Don Hewitt, the legendary mastermind of CBS News' "60 Minutes," is battling pancreatic cancer.
"60 Minutes" spokesman Kevin Tedesco says the 86-year-old Hewitt has been diagnosed with a small, contained tumor. Doctors will evaluate the cancer to determine a course of treatment.
Hewitt was already a veteran CBS Newsman in 1968 when he created "60 Minutes," pioneering the TV newsmagazine format. He served as executive producer of the program until his retirement in 2004.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 09, 2018 2018 Trooping the Colour: see the British Royal Family