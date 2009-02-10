Tyra Banks and her gang are catwalking to The CW a week late.



Cycle 12 of the network's "America's Next Top Model" will premiere on Wednesday, March 4, a week later than previously planned.



This has the added benefit of expanding the one-hour telecast to a two-hour event, running 8-10 p.m. ET/PT.



But what this really means to fans of reality modeling competition shows is that they can indulge in a super-sized model fest since Bravo's "Make Me a Supermodel" will debut its second season that same night at 10 p.m ET without any pesky overlap or DVR prioritizing.