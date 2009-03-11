Entertainment Tonight.

On Wednesday night's "Idol" results show, two contestants were ousted from the Top 13, and host Ryan Seacrest introduced a new rule that could have a dramatic impact on this season.

Jasmine Murray and Jorge Nunez were eliminated -- but in a new twist, they both received a chance to convince the judges into letting them stay.

At the top of the hour, Secreast introduced a new rule known as the Judges' Save, which allows the judges to rescue one contestant from elimination up until the Top 5. The judges' vote must be unanimous, and they can only save one singer during the season.

After learning she didn't receive enough viewer votes to stick around, Jasmine was first to try singing her way into the judges' good graces, performing "Just Call My Name" (I'll Be There). "Jasmine, we discussed it," Randy Jackson told her after the song. "Sorry, baby, you're headed home. It's not gonna work."

Later, Jorge attempted to impress judges into letting him stay by singing "Never Can Say Goodbye." After the performance, Seacrest asked Simon Cowell if the judges intended to save Jorge. "No," Simon replied.

The night's tension was cut by performances from Kanye West (who busted out his hit "Heartbreak") and the original "Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson, who sang her new song "My Life Would Suck Without You."