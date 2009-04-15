Entertainment Tonight.

On a blockbuster results show that packed in performances from Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson, "Idol" history was made as the judges saved one of the contestants from elimination.

Anoop Desai, Lil Rounds and Matt Giraud landed in this week's bottom three, and the judges agreed that they belonged there.

"I think there were a little bit of flaws in each of their performances, and that's why they're up there," Paula Abdul said.

But after Anoop was sent to safety, the judges had to decide whether Lil or Matt was worth saving. "There is one I think that I would consider saving, and I think that it might be a surprise to that person," Simon Cowell hinted.

It turned out that Matt received the lowest number of viewer votes, and with his "Idol" fate on the line, he launched into Bryan Adams' "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?"

The crowd loved the performance, chanting "Save Matt!" while the judges hashed out their verdict.

"I didn't think you were as good as you were last night," Simon said, adding, "I don't see that you have any chance of winning the competition." Paula cut in and shouted, "Save him!" After a pregnant pause, Simon said, "Matt, it's good news," and the crowd roared over Matt getting his second chance.

But Simon had an addendum: "I wouldn't be so quick to congratulate him!" he said. "Two people are going home next week."

Also on the results show, Jennifer Hudson returned to the "Idol" stage to perform "If This Isn't Love," and Miley Cyrus crooned "The Climb."