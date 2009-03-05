Entertainment Tonight.

"American Idol" went wild Thursday night as three of the eight wild-card hopefuls made it into the Top 12 -- but in a shocking, last-minute turn of events, the judges allowed a fourth contestant through.

Jasmine Murray, Megan Corkrey and Matt Giraud became the final three singers to get the judges' blessing -- that is, until Simon Cowell told Anoop Desai right before the show went off the air: "We decided recently we're going to make this a Top 13."

So, this season it will be Jasmine, Megan, Matt and Anoop joining Lil Rounds, Scott MacIntyre, Jorge Nuñez, Alexis Grace, Michael Sarver, Danny Gokey, Allison Iraheta, Kris Allen and Adam Lambert in the Top 13.

Catch "American Idol"'s Top 13 as they begin the battle to become the next singing sensation next Tuesday at 8 p.m. on FOX.