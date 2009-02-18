'American Idol' Star to Guest on 'CSI: NY'
Entertainment Tonight.
A former "American Idol" finalist is hitting the gritty streets of "CSI: NY"!
Katharine McPhee is set to play a singer on an April episode of the hit CBS crime-drama, says The Hollywood Reporter.
McPhee played herself in a 2007 episode of "Ugly Betty," and she appeared on the big screen in 'The House Bunny.'
