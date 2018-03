LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "American Idol" has selected three more finalists.

Allison Iraheta, a 16-year-old high school student from Los Angeles; Kris Allen, a 23-year-old University of Central Arkansas student from Conway, Arkansas; and Adam Lambert, a 26-year-old theater actor from Los Angeles were selected Thursday to advance to the next round of the popular Fox network singing competition.

