NEW YORK (AP) -- The "American Idol" finalists channel their inner rock stars. The result? Some shine. Some stumble.

The remaining four singers performed duets along with their solos on the rock-themed show.

The pairing of Adam Lambert and Allison Iraheta (EAR'-ah-HE'-ta) yielded glowing reviews by the judges' panel. In the battle of duets, Simon Cowell declared a winner in the duo's electric rendition of "Slow Ride." Cowell said Lambert gave Iraheta the boost she may need to stay in the competition.

Danny Gokey and Kris Allen performed "Renegade" by Styx. Cowell said Gokey outshone Allen, who seemed overshadowed by the rock anthem.

Master guitarist Slash was the guest mentor on Tuesday night's show.