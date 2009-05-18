Entertainment Tonight.

Tonight's the night! Adam Lambert and Kris Allen face off on the "American Idol" stage for the final time, each singing three songs.

Third place finalist Danny Gokey, who was voted off last week, rates the final two, saying, "Kris is very mellow, and that's always one character trait I've always wanted. And Adam, he's just an all around great guy. I really can't fault him on anything. Adam is who he is onstage and who he is offstage. He's very creative. He lives creative. He dresses creatively. He talks from that perspective."

Danny received the lowest number of votes on the night that judges Randy Jackson and Kara DioGuardi selected a Terence Trent D'Arby song for him to sing ... and that even though she picked it, Kara didn't love.

But Danny says his downfall may have begun the week before, the rock 'n' roll-themed week, when he performed "Dream On" by Aerosmith -- and screeched the last note.

"I really wanted to have a big song that week, and so I took a risk," he says. "I never did rock and, I think, it could have been one of the variables. So late in the competition, you don't want to have a performance like that. I rehearsed that scream so much that I really hurt my vocal cords."

Finishing third is no disgrace on "American Idol." Most third-place contestants still wind up getting recording contracts. Danny is most likely no exception, so he is making plans.

"In terms of sound, I really want to do a soulful album, but I want it to be a very soulful album with nice beats, like nice R&B beats and nice beats that get people's heads moving, and mix it with a very, a hint of a Latin vibe," he says of his future plans. "The reason is, I was with my wife for 12 years. She was Puerto Rican, and I'm so into salsa and merengue and all the Spanish music, and I want to mix it all in one arena for me. That's what I want to do."

What Danny wants "American Idol" fans to do is to vote. He cautions, "If you want some person to win, you've got to vote. I'm telling you. This competition is not over yet. I have a feeling it's going to be a very tight race."

"American Idol"'s final performance show airs tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX. Then the new "American Idol" is crowned on Wednesday night's two-hour finale, beginning at 8 p.m.