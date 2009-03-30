NEW YORK (AP) -- Stephen Sondheim's rarely seen "Anyone Can Whistle" will be one of three productions on tap for the 2009-10 season of "Encores!" at New York City Center.

"Encores!" artistic director Jack Viertel says "Anyone Can Whistle" will be seen at City Center April 8-11, 2010. The original had a nine-performance Broadway run in 1964.

The series of concert productions featuring shows' original orchestrations will also include George and Ira Gershwin's "Girl Crazy," running Nov. 19-22 2009, and the Harold Rome musical "Fanny," running Feb. 4-7, 2010.

Casting and other production details will be announced later.