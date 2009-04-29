NEW YORK (AP) -- On a Broadway dominated by star-driven and revival productions, Neil LaBute's "reasons to be pretty" is a rare bird: an original play starring actors, not celebrities.

The play has earned critical raves and considerable Tony buzz, in part due to the performances by its two male leads: Thomas Sadoski and Steven Pasquale.

"We're the Bad News Bears," says Sadoski, reveling in their underdog status. "We all have an enormous sense of pride about that."

The play, on view at the Lyceum Theatre, is the first on Broadway for LaBute ("In the Company of Men," "The Shape of Things"), a playwright and filmmaker known for stories centered on the dynamic between a chauvinist alpha male and a meek, subservient friend.

To a certain extent, Sadoski and Pasquale inhabit these "LaButian archetypes," as they call them.

Pasquale plays Kent, a former high school jock who works in a factory and cheats on his pregnant wife (Piper Perabo). Sadoski is Greg, a lifelong friend of Kent's who works with him but dreams of achieving more in life.

The play begins with an expletive-laden tirade by Greg's girlfriend Steph (Marin Ireland), who has learned that Greg called her face "ordinary." The theme of beauty — and insecurity about it — hovers over "reasons to be pretty," and by the end of Act 1, Kent and Greg ponder their maleness.

Kent implores Greg: "Us guys, we gotta stick together. We're like ... buffalo out here." Greg answers quietly to himself, "Yeah, and look what happened to them."

Though on stage he spews biting put-downs of women like "Alpo-eater," Pasquale, 32, has little of Kent's villainous streak. But the actor, who was raised in Hershey, Pa., where he played football before turning to acting, says he grew up with many Kents.

He recalls director Terry Kinney urging him to find his inner-Kent. "And I'd be like, `No I don't have any of this guy in me,'" says Pasquale. He adds, laughing, "I base him on all the executives at AIG."

Pasquale, who is married to Tony winner Laura Benanti ("Gypsy") and who recently released an album of romantic jazz standards, "Somethin' Like Love," is the more recognizable of the two. He played a love interest for David Fisher on HBO's "Six Feet Under" and co-stars as Sean Garrity on FX's "Rescue Me." He also played a more sensitive character in LaBute's "Fat Pig."

"When I saw him dig into that part, I knew that he was going to go to a place that was right for it and make it not a fantasy bad boy, but a guy who's seething with the right rage and anger and frustration and sadness," LaBute said.

For many, the lesser-known Sadoski — a New York theater veteran and off-Broadway mainstay — is the revelation in "reasons to be pretty." It's a breakthrough performance for Sadoski, last seen on Broadway in 2004's "Reckless."

"Dude, I have waited so many tables in my life," he says. "It's nice not to have to do that for a couple months."

He was recently nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for outstanding actor in a play alongside Geoffrey Rush, Nathan Lane, Bill Irwin and three-time Tony nominee Raul Esparza. "reasons to be pretty" was also nominated for best new Broadway play.

LaBute credits Sadoski — who initiated the role in the off-Broadway production — by bringing "a regular guy, Tom Hanks, Jack Lemmon quality" to the role.

The playwright has long depicted immature men — he compares them to Peter Pan's Lost Boys. Now, he says, he's "turned some kind of corner" in his writing, and Greg is at the center of that shift. The character matures in the play and is one the few adult characters LaBute has ever tackled.

"Everyone seems to want to say that Greg is a regular guy. I don't know if I necessarily buy that," says Sadoski, 32, who was born in New Haven, Conn., and raised in College Station, Texas. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife, Kim Hope.

"Greg is a guy who has just settled in the worst possible kind of way."

The conflict between Greg and Kent eventually comes to literal blows in "reasons to be pretty." The stage fight was originally so rough that Pasquale tore tendons in his hips during rehearsal.

It's another reminder for the actors that making it on Broadway isn't easy.

"When the stars come out and make their first foray into the theater, I think we feel a little bit like, `OK, you try it,'" Pasquale says, laughing. "Maybe it'll be great, but it's not easy."