Entertainment Tonight Principal production will start this month on directors Steven Spielberg and Peter Jackson's highly anticipated big-screen adaptation of the beloved comic-strip character Tintin -- with two 'Defiance' co-stars reuniting for the proposed trilogy. 'Billy Elliot' and 'Jumper' star Jamie Bell is set to play the title character, with his 'Defiance' co-star/current 007 Daniel Craig set to portray the nefarious Red Rackham in 'The Adventures of Tintin: Secret of the Unicorn,' a 3D motion-capture film directed by Spielberg and produced by Jackson, due for release in 2011. Jackson will direct the second 'Tintin' installment, produced by Spielberg, with a third film also in development. Belgian artist Georges Remi's (writing under his pen name "Herge") created the roving junior reporter, who often finds himself in jeopardy in search of a good story. With his trusty dog Snowy by his side, Tintin's adventures have taken him to far-off locations around the globe, tangling with smugglers, crime lords, grave robbers and jewel thieves. The Adventures of Tintin first debuted in 1929, with a series of 23 books published through 1976 selling more than 200 million copies worldwide. Jackson's 'Lord of the Rings' muse Andy Serkis also joins the cast of 'The Adventures of Tintin: Secret of the Unicorn' alongside Simon Pegg and Toby Jones, with production set to begin in Los Angeles on January 26.